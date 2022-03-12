Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

