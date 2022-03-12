Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.04.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.57 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 70,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $17,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Viant Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Viant Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

