E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($13.37).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.28 ($11.17) on Friday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.74). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

