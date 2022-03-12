Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

LON STB opened at GBX 1,197.50 ($15.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,274.31.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

