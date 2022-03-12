FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 401.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

