FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,865 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE opened at $30.84 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

