FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $279,153. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

