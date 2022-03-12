FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LCI Industries by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LCI Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.07. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

