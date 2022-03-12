Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

