Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

