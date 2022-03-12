Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.2001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

About Marfrig Global Foods (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.