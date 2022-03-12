Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FQVTF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,200 ($28.83) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $20.75 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

