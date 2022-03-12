UBS Group Cuts Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €60.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.