Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BBAJF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.49.
