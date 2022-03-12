Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BBAJF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

