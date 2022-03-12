Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price to €315.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

