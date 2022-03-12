Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLJF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.