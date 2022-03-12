StockNews.com Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.82 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after acquiring an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

