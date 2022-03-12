Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

