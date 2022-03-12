Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Textron has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.