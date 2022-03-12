The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.17) to GBX 2,160 ($28.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,441.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

