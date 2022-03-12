StockNews.com Upgrades Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

WATT opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.00. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 106.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

