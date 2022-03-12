WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$190.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised WSP Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.10.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $130.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $92.43 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.23.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.