Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder David S. Hall Sells 7,619,956 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $15,239,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 950,786 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 741,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

