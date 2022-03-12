Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $4.50

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATER. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

ATER stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

