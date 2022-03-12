Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

