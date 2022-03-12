BMO Capital Markets Boosts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $5.32 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

