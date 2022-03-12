BMO Capital Markets Boosts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $5.32 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.
About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Total Energy Services (TOTZF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.