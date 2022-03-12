Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

