ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.17.
Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.
In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
