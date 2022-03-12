ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.17.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.