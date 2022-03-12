Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
Shares of MBII opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
