Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of MBII opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

