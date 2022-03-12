Insider Selling: XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein acquired 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $0.97 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XSPA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

