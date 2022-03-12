Insider Selling: XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 21st, Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein acquired 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175.00.
Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $0.97 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.
A number of brokerages recently commented on XSPA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.