Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on April 12th

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

