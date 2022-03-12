Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Bank of America

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRCT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

