Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Trading Down 0.9%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.42. 2,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.