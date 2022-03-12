Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,876,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

