BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $66.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BJ opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $256,944,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

