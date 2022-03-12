Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NYSE ASAN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Asana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.