Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
NYSE ASAN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.
About Asana (Get Rating)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.