HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.28. The company has a market capitalization of £119.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00.

Get HeiQ alerts:

In related news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,915.09).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.