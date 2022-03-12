Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $263.86

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.54 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average of $224.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

