Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTLY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.95 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.76.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 229,741 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Oatly Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.