Joseph Terracciano Sells 794 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $24,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Joseph Terracciano sold 684 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $19,986.48.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

