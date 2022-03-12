Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BNE has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.25.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNE opened at C$10.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a market cap of C$348.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,145.50.

About Bonterra Energy (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.