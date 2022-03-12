Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.78.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.04. Empire has a one year low of C$36.20 and a one year high of C$45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

