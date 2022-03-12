Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.75.

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$47.61 and a 52-week high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

