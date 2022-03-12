First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$18.00.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.04.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.93. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$22.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$147,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,500. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$724,900. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and have sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

