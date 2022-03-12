Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 266.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

