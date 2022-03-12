Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 41.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 147.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $98.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.87.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,504 shares of company stock worth $26,067,140 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

