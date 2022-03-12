Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,793 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 228,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 54.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

