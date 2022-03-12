IFP Advisors Inc Sells 46 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in RH were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.29.

RH opened at $325.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12 month low of $321.78 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

