Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s (AD.UN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a C$25.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.25.

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$894.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.45. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.28%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

