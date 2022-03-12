Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Jessica Hopfield Buys 80,000 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.